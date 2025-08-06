Who We Are To Each Other

Who We Are To Each Other

Discussion about this post

Sofia Jeppsson
Right! We do know a lot about what would make society healthier, broadly speaking. But all of the western world is stuck in this political trend where we make things worse and worse. Politicians shouldn't be allowed to GET AWAY with saying that they take mental health seriously and want to do something about it while, at the same time, they make all these decisions that predictably gives us more and worse mental health problems.

Lisap
“I think some of the fiercest critics of psychiatry actually understand the gaps in data much better than the average psychiatrist.”

Thank you, Dr. Aftab, for your fair and measured views.

