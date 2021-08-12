illustration of Jessica Nordell by Maria Mendoza

“You asked me questions no one has ever asked.”

– Academy-Award winning director Sarah Polley



I started this newsletter because I wanted to have deep, intimate conversations about the subjects that feel most urgent to me right now— connection and isolation, bridging differences, the citizen and artist’s role, becoming more human and humane. An interview is a place where these kinds of questions are welcome. And awaited! Unlike, for example, a children’s birthday party, where they tend to send people slowly backing away into a ziggurat of hot dogs.

What I’ve discovered is that, in fact, many of us really want to have these conversations. Something in us comes alive when we are really heard. My interviewees often say, “No one has ever asked me that!” before diving into a profound or revealing or personal story. I believe all understanding, all wisdom, is something we co-create with others— and I think of this newsletter as an exercise in collective understanding.

The title comes from Adrienne Rich’s poem “If Your Name is on the List,” which ends like this:

suddenly a narrow street a little beach a little century

screams Don't let me go…. ….do you forget

what we were to each other



Intimate, provocative monthly conversations with some of culture’s most fascinating thinkers. Some are folks you may have heard of (Temple Grandin, Sarah Polley, Eve Ensler), and some are fascinating, inspiring voices I’m excited to introduce you to.

About me

I’m Jessica Nordell, an author, journalist, poet, and speaker with a background in physics and poetry. My work has appeared in the NYT, Atlantic, Guardian, and the New Republic, among others. My book The End of Bias: A Beginning was shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize, the Lukas Award, and the Bernstein Award, and has been translated into seven languages. My interests include social connection, mental health, and creativity.

My poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in FIELD, Copper Nickel, Best New Poets, Conduit, and Scientific American.

In my spare time, I play the drums in a dad rock cover band. I live in Minneapolis with my husband and our two feline overlords.

What others say

“A reflective and capacious thinker.”

— Jennifer Szalai, New York Times Book Review podcast

“The End of Bias presents many convincing accounts of bias being reduced… emphasizes, above all, the urgent need for systemic solutions.”

—The New Yorker

“Jessica’s newsletter is an an exciting diachronic expansion of her first book!”

—Elif Batuman, Pulitzer finalist and author of The Idiot and Either/Or

"I can think of few things more important, more potentially meaningful and actionable to a reader, than what is in The End of Bias."

―Jenny Odell, author of How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy

“Unconscious bias is one of the most pressing problems of our time. I’ve devoured everything I can find on how to solve it, and Jessica’s Atlantic article was the single most fascinating and useful exploration of it that I’ve read. Ever.”

— Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of Think Again

“Thoughtful . . . rousing . . .”

—The Guardian

“In need of some hope? Start here!”

— Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, author of Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

“Informative, compassionate and necessary.”

—Ruth Ozeki, Women’s Prize winner of The Book of Form and Emptiness

“A virtuoso survey of scientific research on the causes of prejudice and programs [to address it] . . . Throughout, Nordell holds her own biases up to scrutiny . . . and draws vivid character sketches of her profile subjects. The result is a refreshingly optimistic and immersive.”

—Publisher’s Weekly (starred review)

