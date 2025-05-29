Who We Are To Each Other

Discussion about this post

sallie reynolds
9h

I love this. Being 80 has freed me at last. Doesn't matter how long it lasts. I'm doing what I want.

Polly Walker Blakemore
9h

I am SO glad Oldster is not doing classic service journalism! There is enough, and maybe even too much, of that. The biggest compliment anyone has ever paid to me was to describe me as authentic. I don't know how I got there, exactly, but here I am and making the most of it. A few weeks ago I attended a huge party my brother and his wife had, 400 people, sporting all sorts of sartorial finery, and I wore a pair of lavender overalls and a teal turtleneck and I was utterly at ease and comfortable because I was entirely myself. I looked as if I had just fallen off the apple truck. Who cares? Not me! And if anyone did, that's their concern and not mine.

